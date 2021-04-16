Communities of color are hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine

Roughly 12% of people in Sacramento County remain hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports.

SACRAMENTO, California — As more people become available to receive the vaccine in California, a portion still remains hesitant about signing up.

A survey by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy overall is roughly 11% in California and 12% in Sacramento County. When looking at a breakdown of demographics, a large portion of people uncertain about getting the vaccine is within communities of color. Roughly 23% of Hispanics, 15% of Asians and 9% of Blacks in Sacramento County are uncertain about getting the COVID-19 shot.

Dr. Rusty Oshita, owner of Urgent Care Now and leader of a vaccination clinic in South Sacramento, said after the nationwide pause on the J&J vaccine, safety had been the main concern for many of his patients.

“The questions are, 'Are the vaccines safe'," Oshita said. "The Pfizer vaccine has been delivered to more than 300 million people worldwide. We have a really good safety profile with that we are going to continue using the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna until we get more direction from the CDC and the FDA.”

Dr. Anthony Iton, with the California Endowment — a non-profit focused on accessible healthcare for underserved communities — said the pause in the J&J shot should encourage not deter people from getting vaccinated because it shows the transparency and the care the CDC is taking to understand side effects even when they are rare.

"The benefits out way the risk so dramatically specifically for the African American population,” Iton said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell said Black people should compare the small percentage of people who got sick from the COVID-19 vaccine to the number of black people severely affected by the COVID-19 disease.

“We have to put in context our lives, the fact that we are essential workers and the increased likelihood that Black people have when it comes to testing positive versus having a side effect from one of these vaccines,” Mitchell said.