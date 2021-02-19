How to get a vaccine in Northern California counties

All counties in California have different vaccination sign-ups, as do pharmacies and hospitals.

While the state guidelines allow healthcare workers, long-term care residents, people over 65, educators, emergency service workers, and people working in the food and agriculture industry, not all of these people can get the vaccine at all facilities due to a lack of vaccines.

People can go to whichever vaccine facility is convenient and will accept them. Most county vaccination sites will only vaccinate people who live or work in the county.

This guide is meant to help you find the most convenient way to get the coronavirus vaccine in counties neighboring Sacramento, San Joaquin, Placer and Yolo counties.

Who can get vaccinated now?

Currently, healthcare workers and people over 65 can schedule an appointment at select CVS locations.

How can I sign up to get a vaccine?

People can go on the CVS website to sign up for an appointment.

Who can get a vaccine?

Walgreens said it is vaccinating people according to what the state officials say. As of Feb. 13, healthcare workers, people living in a long-term care facility, over 65, educators, emergency service workers and workers in the food and agricultural industries are all eligible to receive the vaccine.

How can I sign up?

First, you will want to make sure a location near you is doing vaccinations on the Walgreens website. Then you will need to create or sign in to your Walgreens account. When you are in the account, you can fill out an eligibility form, and if you are eligible, you can sign up for a vaccination appointment.

Who can get a vaccine?

People over 65, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and staff, pharmacy staff and public health employees can be vaccinated at Rite Aid.

How can I sign up to get a vaccine?

As of Feb. 12, Rite Aid said it would not be able to schedule appointments due to the limited supply of vaccines on its website.

"Rite Aid is helping to administer vaccines in some areas but is not currently able to schedule appointments directly," Rite Aid said.

When scheduling is available, people can schedule an appointment on Rite Aid's website.

Who can get a vaccine now?

Patients with Kaiser Permanente in Northern California who are healthcare workers, people over the age of 75 or residents of long-term care facilities can get a vaccination appointment through this healthcare provider.

How do I sign up to get a vaccine?

If you are a Kaiser Permanente member and meet the current vaccine eligibility requirements, you can sign up for an appointment through your member portal. Kaiser Permanente said appointments are limited. Kaiser Permanente members can also call 866-454-8855 to request a vaccine.

Who can get vaccinated now?

Patients with Sutter Health who are healthcare workers or over 65 can get vaccinated. However, until Sutter Health has a greater supply of vaccine doses, the health center is only doing second dose vaccinations for people with existing appointments.

How do I sign up to get a vaccine?

When more doses are available, Sutter Health patients can sign up online through the member portal or call (844) 987-6115 during the scheduling hours.

Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Who can get the vaccine now?

Dignity Health is vaccinating people based on the state guidelines, but each Dignity-Health region is at different phases of the process.

The Sierra Nevada region is vaccinating patients older than 75 starting Feb. 5.

The Woodland Clinic is vaccinating patients older than 65.

Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento is vaccinating patients who are healthcare workers or older than 65.

The Stockton region is vaccinating patients aged 65 and older, health care workers, first responders, education sectors and food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service, manufacturing, grocery store, and public transit workers.

How can I sign up to get a vaccine?

The Sierra Nevada patients and Mercy Medical Group patients should wait until their healthcare provider reaches out with information on scheduling an appointment.

The Woodland Clinic asks that eligible patients be patient for long wait times while calling (530)668-2600 to set up an appointment.

The Stockton region also asks that eligible patients be patient for long wait times while calling (209)475-5500 to set up an appointment.

Who can get the vaccine?

UC Davis Health is currently vaccinating patients over 65, healthcare workers and people living in long-term care facilities.

How do I sign up to get the vaccine?

People can sign up on the UC Davis patient portal to get a notification for when they can schedule a vaccination appointment.

Who can get vaccinated now?

Sacramento County is still working on vaccinating health care workers, people over 65, first responders, educators and residents in long-term care facilities.

How can I sign up to get vaccinated?

If you are eligible to get vaccinated, Sacramento recommends that people over 65 schedule an appointment through their medical provider or California Northstate University or Sacramento State University.

Safeway locations in Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Rancho Cordova, and Folsom offer appointments. Eligible people can schedule an appointment through the location-specific link on Sacramento County's website.

The county will contact people who are eligible to receive the vaccine at Cal Expo.

Sacramento county expects to start vaccinating people working in the food industry and people working in the agricultural industry to sign up to receive a notification for vaccines available for them on the Sacramento County website.

Who can get vaccinated now?

San Joaquin County is vaccinating health care workers, people over 65 and residents of long-term care facilities.

How can I sign up to get vaccinated?

San Joaquin County updates its website when county-run vaccination clinics are available. The county provides links and phone numbers for local health centers and pharmacies that can provide the COVID-19 vaccine on the same page.

Who can get vaccinated now?

Stanislaus County is still working through vaccinating health care workers, people living in long-term care facilities, and people over the age of 65.

Where can I get a vaccine?

Stanislaus County will be administering vaccines at Modesto Centre Plaza. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stanislaus State University will be acting as a vaccination site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center will have a vaccination site between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Vaccine administration will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis. Check the Stanislaus County website for up-to-date information on which days clinics are open and what doses they are providing.

Who can get a vaccine now?

Right now, only health care workers, people over 65 and people living in long-term care facilities in Solano County can get vaccinated.

How do I sign up to get a vaccine?

Solano County said eligible people should coordinate with their regular care provider to set up a time to get vaccinated.

Select facilities in Solano County are accepting people who are not current patients.

Family Health Services will vaccinate people who are uninsured and can be reached by calling one of their locations: Fairfield (707)784-2010, Vacaville (707)469-4640, and Vallejo (707)553-5509.

La Clinica de la Raza is vaccinating uninsured people and can be reached at Vallejo Medical, (707)556-8100, or North Vallejo, (707)641-1900.

Who can get a vaccine now?

Healthcare workers, people living in long-term care facilities, educators, emergency service workers and people over the age of 65 can now get a vaccine in the county. Only Placer County residents are allowed to get a vaccination in the county.

How do I sign up to get a vaccine?

Each location has a different way for people to sign up for an appointment to get vaccinated.

Kaiser Permanente members can call 866-454-8855 or visit the Kaiser Permanente website for more information.

Sutter Health patients can now schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Placer County hosts vaccinations at the fairgrounds and updates its website when appointments are available. Placer County residents can text PLACERVACCINE to 898-211 to get notification of when a new batch of appointments is available.

Safeway locations in the county are providing the vaccine and people can sign up on Safeway's website.

RemedyRx is vaccinating only Placer County residents over 65 and people can schedule an appointment online.

Placer County suggests the following health centers and pharmacies could help residents in getting the vaccine.

Who can get vaccinated now?

Healthcare workers, people over 65, educators, food and agriculture workers, emergency personnel workers and residents of long-term care facilities can get vaccinated.

How do I sign up to get a vaccine?

The county regularly updates its website with information about the county-run vaccination clinics and links to where people can sign up to get the vaccine.

Who can get a vaccine now?

The El Dorado County Public Health Department offers vaccinations for people 65 years old and older, health care workers, and people living in long-term care facilities. The county has started vaccinating educators, law enforcement personnel and people in the food and agriculture industry.

How do I sign up to get a vaccine?

Vaccinations are by appointment only at various locations across the county. The county's website has more information about how to sign up for an appointment at each location.

If El Dorado County residents who are 65 or older need help setting up an appointment, they can call (530) 295-4101 or visit one of our Libraries.

People in the county interested in receiving the vaccine can sign up with the county to receive a notification when the county has a vaccine available for them.

Who can get a vaccine now?

Only vaccinating healthcare workers, people over 65, and people living in long-term care facilities in Yuba and Sutter counties.

How can I sign up to get a vaccine?

Ellibible people can learn more about the different ways to sign up on Yuba and Sutter counties' websites.

Adventist Health is offering limited appointments to Yuba and Sutter county patients. Eligible people should check online regularly for new clinics.

Ampla Health is offering appointments for vaccinations. Patients can call the individual centers to schedule an appointment:

Ampla Health Yuba City Medical at 530-673-9420

Ampla Health Richland at 530-674-9200

Ampla Health Lindhurst at 530-743-4611

Peach Tree Health patients should call 530-749-3242 to schedule an appointment.

Sutter Health patients should call (844) 987-6115 or go to their patient portal to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Who can get vaccinated now?

Only healthcare workers, people living in long-term care facilities and people over 65 can get vaccinated in Nevada County.

How can I sign up for a vaccine?

Nevada County residents can sign up to receive notifications for when they will be eligible to get the vaccine using the state-run system MyTurn. Nevada County said it is working on getting a scheduling tool available through MyTurn.

People who are healthcare workers and residents of long-term care residents and have not received a vaccine in Nevada County should fill out the county's form to coordinate a vaccination.

Who can get vaccinated now?

According to the state's guidelines, Tuolumne County is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1. This includes healthcare workers, people living in long-term care facilities, people over 65, teachers, emergency service providers, and agriculture workers.

How can I sign up to get a vaccine?

Adventist Health will update its website when more vaccination clinics are available for Tuolumne County residents.

CVS and RiteAid are to be providing vaccination appointments in the county on the pharmacies' websites.

If you are in the tiers eligible for vaccination, you can sign up with the county to get a notification when there is a vaccine available.

Who can get vaccinated now?

Calaveras County is currently vaccinating healthcare workers, long-term care residents, people 65 and older, educators and emergency service personnel.

How can I sign up to get a vaccine?

People over 65 can call Mark Twain Medical Center to schedule an appointment. The number to dial is (209) 754-2536. When you call, provide your full name, date of birth, and phone number.

The county has not yet provided information on how people who are not 65 should schedule an appointment.

Who can get vaccinated now?

Currently, healthcare workers, people living in long-term care facilities and people over 75 can get vaccinated. The county is also working to vaccinate agriculture workers, educators, people working in emergency services, and people over 65; however, the vaccine supply is limited.

How do I sign up to get a vaccine?

The county puts vaccination clinic information on its website when vaccines are available. The county suggests reaching out to your medical care provider.

Safeway and CVS locations are vaccinating people. People interested in getting a vaccine at Safeway can sign up online. The CVS location should be offering appointments to people over 65 and people can sign up for appointments online.

Who can get vaccinated now?

Colusa County is allowing for the vaccination of people in the following groups:

People over 65

People under 65 with medical conditions that increase their COVID-19 risk

Healthcare workers not included in phase 1A

Law Enforcement

Food packing and distribution centers

Agriculture, manufacturing and grocery workers

Teachers, school staff and childcare providers

People at high risk for severe illness with underlying conditions

U.S. Postal Services Workers

Public Transit Workers

How can I sign up to get vaccinated?