Doctor: Make sure your annual mammogram isn't too close to your COVID-19 vaccine

Lymph node swelling is a normal immune reaction to any vaccine. It's not harmful, but it can be seen on a mammogram and could require additional screening.

MINNEAPOLIS — Women who are getting the COVID-19 vaccine might want to make sure their annual mammogram isn't too close to the time they get the shot.

Dr. Sara Torgerson, with Minnesota Oncology, says lymph node swelling is a normal immune reaction to any vaccine. It can happen in the arm pit area on the side of your body where you got your shot.

Torgerson says it's not harmful, but it can be seen on a mammogram and might require you to go through more screening to make sure it isn't cancer.

"If they find an abnormal swollen lymph node after a mammogram, but no abnormalities within the breast and they know that a patient has had a recent vaccine, the recommendation at this point is to repeat an ultrasound of the arm pit to follow up with that lymph node and be sure that it resolves on its own about four to six weeks later," Torgerson said.