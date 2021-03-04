How to get vaccinated in Sacramento County

Eligibility for people 16 and older in Sacramento County will begin on April 15.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will include all people 16 and older starting April 15.

Here’s what to expect as vaccine eligibility opens up.

Who’s eligible?

As of April 1, Sacramento County is vaccinating people 50 years or older regardless of their occupation or ability. People who are 16 or older who have medical conditions, disabilities, illness, living spaces, or work environments are considered high risk can also get the COVID-19 vaccine.

People older than 16 years old will have to wait until after April 15 to be eligible if they don’t meet certain factors.

According to the California Department of Public Health, regardless of a person's immigration status or insurance coverage, they will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine for free.

You can find more information on eligibility on the state's COVID-19 website.

What vaccine is available?

Sacramento County has been getting shipments of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

All vaccines are considered safe and effective and meet the standards set by the FDA, but only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people aged 16 and 17.

Learn more about the vaccines by clicking the name of the vaccine manufacturer:

How to get a COVID vaccine from the county

Sacramento County posts upcoming vaccination events on its COVID-19 vaccine appointments webpage.

People can make appointments through MyTurn.ca.gov or by calling California's COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Getting the vaccine from other providers

Vaccinefinder.org can help you find specific vaccine’s in your area. It can tell you what pharmacy has the vaccine in stock, but it is not used for appointments and can’t determine eligibility.

People can make appointments for many of these vaccination sites through MyTurn.ca.gov or by calling California's COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Safeway

For information, click HERE.

Safeway

CVS

People can make appointments via the CVS pharmacy app and online. Eligible individuals without internet access can call 800-746-7287 to schedule an appointment.

For more information, click HERE.

Walgreens

People can schedule appointments online.

For more information, click HERE.

Rite Aid

People can schedule appointments online.

For more information, click HERE.

Sam's Club

People can schedule appointments online.

For more information, click HERE.

Walmart

People can schedule appointments online.

For more information, click HERE.

UC Davis Health

People can make appointments online.

For more information, click HERE.

Dignity Health and Mercy Medical Group

People can schedule an appointment online.

For more information, click HERE.

Looking for an appointment with Kaiser Permanente or Sutter Health?

Both hospitals indicated that the demand for vaccinations will likely exceed supply. They'll both be following the state's guidelines for eligibility, meaning county residents over 16 won't be eligible until April 15.

Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health are both working to notify eligible patients within. Updates on vaccine availability at Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health facilities can be found on their respective websites.

People who are not Kaiser Permanente's members can call (866) 454-8855 to schedule an appointment.

