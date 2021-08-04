How to get vaccinated in Yolo County

Eligibility for people 16 and older in California will begin on April 15.

WOODLAND, Calif. — COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will include all people 16 and older starting April 15.

Here’s what to expect as vaccine eligibility opens up.

Who’s eligible?

As of April 1, Yolo County is vaccinating people 50 years or older regardless of their occupation or ability. People who are 16 or older who have medical conditions, disabilities, illness, living spaces, or work environments are considered high risk can also get the COVID-19 vaccine.

People older than 16 years old will have to wait until after April 15 to be eligible if they don’t meet certain factors.

According to the California Department of Public Health, regardless of a person's immigration status or insurance coverage, they will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine for free.

You can find more information on eligibility on the state's COVID-19 website.

What vaccine is available?

Yolo County has been getting shipments of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

All vaccines are considered safe and effective and meet the standards set by the FDA. But only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people aged 16 and 17.

Learn more about the vaccines by clicking the name of the vaccine manufacturer:

How to get a COVID vaccine from the county

Yolo County posts upcoming vaccination events on its COVID-19 vaccine webpage. Events posted on that page with appointments available will have an Eventbrite link to sign up for an appointment.

People can make appointments through MyTurn.ca.gov or by calling California's COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People can also call 211 or (855) 866-1783 to get COVID-19 vaccine information or an in-home vaccine appointment.

Getting the vaccine from other providers

Vaccinefinder.org can help you find specific vaccine’s in your area. It can tell you what pharmacy has the vaccine in stock, but it is not used for appointments and can’t determine eligibility.

People can make appointments for many of these vaccination sites through MyTurn.ca.gov or by calling California's COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Safeway

For information, click HERE.

Safeway

CVS

People can make appointments via the CVS pharmacy app and online. Eligible individuals without internet access can call 800-746-7287 to schedule an appointment.

For more information, click HERE.

Walgreens

People can schedule appointments online.

For more information, click HERE.

Rite Aid

People can schedule appointments online.

For more information, click HERE.

Costco

People can schedule appointments online.

For more information, click HERE.

Walmart

People can schedule appointments online.

For more information, click HERE.

UC Davis Health

People can make appointments online.

For more information, click HERE.

Dignity Health

People can schedule an appointment online.

For more information, click HERE.

Communicare Health Centers

People can schedule an appointment online or on the phone at one of its three locations. Davis Community Clinic (Davis): (530) 758-2060 Hansen Family Health Center (Woodland): (530) 405-2800 Salud Clinic (West Sacramento): (916) 403-2900

For more information, click HERE.

North Valley Indian Health Clinics

People can schedule an appointment online or on the phone at (530)781-1447.

For more information, click HERE.

Winters Health

People can schedule an appointment online.

For more information, click HERE.

Looking for an appointment with Kaiser Permanente or Sutter Health?

Both hospitals said, for now, the demand for vaccinations will likely exceed supply. They'll both be following the state's guidelines for eligibility, meaning county residents over 16 won't be eligible until April 15.

Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health are both working to notify eligible patients within. Updates on vaccine availability at Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health facilities can be found on their respective websites.

People who are not Kaiser Permanente's members can call (866) 454-8855 to schedule an appointment.

