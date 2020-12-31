Tribal casinos to ring in 2021 as virus spreads | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Self-governing tribal casinos are not required to follow California's stay-at-home order.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's tribal casinos are drawing customers even as Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered extraordinary limitations on other businesses amid a spike in coronavirus cases that has overwhelmed hospitals throughout the state. Self-governing tribal casinos have largely kept intact safety rules they adopted since reopening in the spring, though some have canceled New Year's Eve celebrations.

“Stay home orders” in effect since Dec. 3 for other businesses prohibit on-site dining, close gyms and cardrooms, restrict hotel reservations and limit capacity to 20% at retail stores.

More contagious variant hit California

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus has been found in California, where state health officials are warning people to avoid New Year's Eve gatherings. They say people could face the threat that hospitals will be overwhelmed by a third virus surge within weeks. A 30-year-old San Diego County man was found to have the variant Wednesday. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County hit a grim milestone as the state's most populous county recorded more than 10,000 deaths.

Authorities say another surge in hospitalizations and deaths could come if people ignore social distancing. Los Angeles police plan to enforce health rules on New Year's Eve.

