State officials offer hope despite high number of cases, deaths | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

While hospitalizations have leveled off in the last week, officials are asking Californians not to get complacent.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The state reached a grim milestone Monday, but Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state’s top health officer offered some hope, noting hospitalizations finally have leveled off in the last week. But they warn not to get complacent. They say the peak of the holiday-driven surge is expected near the end of January.

Johns Hopkins University reports that California’s COVID-19 death toll reached 30,000 on Monday. The state ranks third nationally for COVID-19-related deaths.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's Health and Human Services Secretary, is scheduled to participate in a video conference at noon today to provide an update on the state's fight against COVID-19. The event will be streamed live on the California Department of Public Health YouTube account.

Meanwhile, the pace of vaccinations in California will accelerate. A center capable of providing vaccinations to 5,000 people per day opened Monday in San Diego. In Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium's parking lots will be converted into a massive vaccination center, as will state fairgrounds Cal Expo in Sacramento and a Disneyland Resort parking lot in Anaheim.

