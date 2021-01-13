x
State sees bright spot in 'most intense surge' of virus | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

State officials are trying to ramp up vaccinations to slow the infection rate.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lifted a stay-at-home order for 13 northern counties because of improving hospital conditions while most of the state's population remains under tight restrictions because of the deadly coronavirus surge. 

The state on Tuesday lifted a December ban on outdoor dining, hair and nail salons and other services for the Greater Sacramento Region. But three other regions with most of the state's population are still struggling because their intensive care units are packed with COVID-19 patients. 

California is averaging 42,000 new cases daily. Officials are trying to ramp up vaccinations to slow the infection rate.

