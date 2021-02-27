California says it's on track to reach goal of 3 million vaccinations a week | COVID-19 Updates

Stay up-to-date with the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. CLICK HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

California says it's on track to reach its goal of 3 million vaccinations a week

In the last week, the California Department of Public Health reported just over 1.3 million doses were administered.

"While supply is still extremely limited, we need to prepare now for a time in the near future when supply increases and hopefully dramatically," Secretary of the Government Operations Agency Yolanda Richardson said. "We are well on our way to hitting our 3 million doses per week capacity goal, and by the end of April, our goal is to create the capacity to administer 4 million shots per week."

That 3 million figure includes vaccinations from both providers who receive their vaccine doses from the state and providers who receive their vaccine doses directly from the federal government.

California hopes vaccinations will be easier to access as more counties start using MyTurn as a notification and scheduling tool for people interested in getting the coronavirus vaccine.

Starting Monday, the state will require all counties to vaccinate everyone according to the state's eligibility instead of on a county-by-county basis. The state and Blue Shield will also make final dose allocation decisions for entities in the statewide network.

State releases latest COVID-19 statistics

On Saturday, the state of California announced a state total of 3,470,877 confirmed cases of COVID-19. California reported 439 new deaths from COVID, bringing the total to more than 51,821 since the start of the pandemic.

The state reported at least 8,491,076 vaccine doses had been administered to Californians using roughly 76% of the state's supply of vaccine doses.

Resources guide for California families

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10