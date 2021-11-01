Deaths top 30,000 after deadliest weekend | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has hit another grim coronavirus milestone.
Data from John Hopkins University on Monday showed the nation's most populous state has recorded more than 30,000 deaths since the pandemic started nearly a year ago. Deaths have exploded since a COVID-19 surge began in October. It took the state six months to record its first 10,000 deaths. But in barely a month, the total rose from 20,000 to 30,000.
Over the weekend, the state reported a two-day record of 1,163 deaths. Hospitalizations also have exploded and many hospitals are stretched to the limit. Health officials have warned the worst is yet to come later this month.
Los Angeles County to stop using Curative COVID-19 test
Los Angeles County will stop using Curative COVID-19 tests at pop-up testing sites after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration alert to patients and health care providers that the test could produce false negatives. The county Department of Health Services says the change to Fulgent Genetics tests will take place this week. The department says Curative tests used at the pop-up sites between Dec. 13 and Jan. 2 made up about 10% of all COVID-19 tests administered at county-supported test sites during that same time frame.
