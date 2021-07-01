Hospitals say state officials too slow in virus crisis | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

The state's death toll rose 2,504 in the last week after its 459 recorded deaths on Wednesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California reported its second-highest number of daily coronavirus deaths Wednesday with 459 lives lost. That brings the death toll to 2,504 in the last week as more than a quarter-million newly reported weekly cases portended a continued overwhelming crush on hospitals.

The California Hospital Association says Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration should immediately remove bureaucratic red tape that is hobbling medical workers. It says the state should begin coordinating patient care at a statewide level. State officials did not immediately respond to the criticism of their ban on certain elective surgeries in the hardest hit hospitals and requirement that hospitals accept patients from others that have exhausted their intensive care beds.

This comes while California hospitals struggling with a skyrocketing coronavirus surge are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds. Only Arizona tops California in cases per resident. In Los Angeles County, Methodist Hospital of Southern California convened an in-house triage team to decide how to distribute resources, although it isn't yet rationing care.

California congresswoman tests positive for virus

Newly elected California Rep. Michelle Steel has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Orange County, California, Republican who was sworn in three days ago says she learned Wednesday she was in contact with someone who had COVID-19. She had no symptoms but was tested as a precaution, and the results were positive. The 65-year-old says she will quarantine at her physician's advice. Steel, who previously headed the Orange County Board of Supervisors, defeated Democratic Rep. Harley Rouda in November. Last spring Steel questioned the need for a countywide mask mandate. But she later changed course and endorsed face coverings in public.

