Volunteering at a clinic could get you a COVID-19 vaccine

California is launching an effort to get medical and non-medical volunteers as more vaccine clinics open

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As more and more vaccine becomes available in the Golden State, more clinics will open in the hopes of finally ending the pandemic. But with it comes the urgent need for volunteers.

“We’re calling on all Californians to be part of the solution, to help us save lives by volunteering at a local site or by, more importantly, help us do outreach and education and helping us share facts in your community, helping a neighbor sign up for ‘My Turn,’ driving a neighbor to a vaccine event," said Josh Fryday, California Volunteers Chief Service Officer.

When you volunteer, you become known as a ‘community health worker” and that, in turn, makes you eligible for the vaccine.”

“So, it will be up to the site where you volunteer that you have done the shift, you’ve done the work, and that the site has enough vaccine to provide for the volunteers," Fryday said.

That shift has to be at least four hours, and you also must be 18 years or older. It will be up to the site to determine when the vaccine is given, so it could be given on a different day.

You can volunteer at any location of your choice.

“The medical community has done tremendous work. They’ve been the heroes of this effort since the pandemic started and we’re hoping that this new program will make it easier for them and to get more people involved to help support the effort as we get through this in the coming months," Fryday said.

For more information, go to MyTurnVolunteer.ca.gov.