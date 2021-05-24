Looking for vaccine freebies? Here's what you can get

As focus moves from mass vaccination to targeted groups, some people are getting creative with COVID-19 vaccine incentives.

CALIFORNIA, USA — With vaccine supply outpacing demand, some people are trying to get more creative in the push to get Californians vaccinated against COVID-19.

Even though education has been a powerful tool in addressing vaccine hesitancy, vaccine incentives might be playing a big role too as more of the population becomes eligible for vaccination.

As demand wanes, it's part of a shift away from mass vaccination sites and toward targeted groups. Incentive programs are one of the ways officials are trying to boost vaccination rates in their communities by swaying some of the people who are still hesitant.

Here are some of the ways communities are trying to entice more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Krispy Kreme's free donut

The free donut from Krispy Kreme is arguably one of the more well-known and more popular incentives out there.

Dating back to March, the company started offering one free Original Glazed donut to anyone who gets their COVID-19 vaccine. Each guest who requests the offer can get one donut per day with no purchase required.

We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021

United Airlines' sweepstakes

United Airlines has opted for the sweepstakes tactic, offering their loyalty program members a chance to win one year of free flights if they get vaccinated.

MileagePlus members only have to upload their COVID-19 vaccination card to the airline through the mobile app or website to enter their "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes. Entries will be taken until June 22.

Five people will be chosen on July 1 to get the year of travel for themselves and a companion in any class of service anywhere United flies, with a maximum of 26 trips.

For more information, click HERE.

Republic FC's free game ticket

After collaborating with Sacramento County Public Health and partnering with health providers, Republic FC's home field will play host to three pop-up vaccine clinics.

The clinics coincide with Republic's FC's games on May 29, June 2, and June 5. The club is offering a free game ticket to people who make a reservation and get vaccinated at the event.

For more information, click HERE.

Lodi's utility bill credit

The City of Lodi is offering people some credit toward their utility bill if they get vaccinated.

Any Lodi resident who gets a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on or after May 6 is eligible for a $25 credit on their utility bill after finishing the vaccination series. All you need to do is present a completed vaccine card and proof of residence.

If multiple people in the household meet the requirements, then multiple credits can get applied to the account.

For more information, click HERE.