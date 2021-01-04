How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Placer County

Eligibility for people 16 and older in Placer County will open up on April 15.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — COVID-19 vaccine eligibility has widened to include people over the age of 50 in Placer County.

It’s one of two waves that will increase the eligibility pool in a big fashion. The next wave is expected on April 15, when people 16 and older are eligible, regardless of occupation.

Katie Combs-Prichard, spokesperson for Placer County Health and Human Services, said they'll be following the state’s timeline for eligibility.

Here’s what to expect as vaccine eligibility opens up.

Who’s eligible?

Placer County is vaccinating people 50 years or older regardless of their occupation. Essential workers in education, childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture are eligible for vaccination as well.

Anyone 16 and older with certain high-risk medical conditions also has eligibility, otherwise, those between 16 and 50 years old will have to wait until April 15 to be eligible if they don’t meet the high-risk factors.

More information on eligibility and high risk factors can be found HERE.

What vaccine is available?

Placer County has been getting shipments of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

According to the CDC, all vaccines are considered safe and effective. More information on the vaccines can be found at these links: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

Vaccinefinder.org is able to help you find specific vaccine’s in your area, but it is not used for appointments and can’t determine eligibility.

How to get a COVID vaccine from the county

Supply is limited in Placer County, but they do have a vaccine clinic at @ The Grounds, known also as the Placer County Fairgrounds in Roseville.

It's a walk-up clinic that takes appointments. You can text "PLACERVACCINE" to the number 898211 to receive text alerts when large batches of new appointments are made available.

"Because providers receive allocations on a weekly basis, appointments are often published on weekly basis as well," Pritchard said. "So, if you can’t find an appointment one week – don’t give up. Keep checking back on our website... Individuals who lack Internet access can also call 211."

More information on the fairgrounds clinic is available HERE.

Other providers

Safeway

For more information, click HERE.

Remedy RX

For more information, click HERE.

CVS

For more information, click HERE.

Walmart

For more information, click HERE.

Walgreens

For more information, click HERE.

Rite Aid

For more information, click HERE.

Tahoe Forest Health System

For more information, click HERE.

Department of Veterans Affairs

For more information, click HERE.

UC Davis Health

For more information, click HERE.

Dignity Health

For more information, click HERE.

Chapa-De

For more information, click HERE.

Western Sierra Medical Clinic

For more information, click HERE.

Other options can be found at the county website by clicking HERE.

Looking for an appointment with Kaiser or Sutter Health?

ABC10 reached out to both hospitals and the key theme is that demand will likely exceed supply for now. They'll both be following the state's guidelines for eligibility, meaning county residents over 16 won't be eligible until April 15.

Kaiser is reaching out to their age 50 and older patients and inform them on how to make an appointment. Sutter will also be notifying their patients as well.

Updates on vaccine eligibility can be found HERE for Kaiser and HERE for Sutter.