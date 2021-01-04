How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in San Joaquin County

Vaccine eligibility opens up to people 16 and over on April 15.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — COVID-19 vaccine eligibility has widened to include people over the age of 50 in San Joaquin County.

It’s one of two waves that will increase the eligibility pool in a big fashion. The next wave is expected on April 15 when people 16 and older are eligible, regardless of occupation.

A spokesperson from the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said they anticipate following the state’s timeline because that’s what their allocations will be based on.

Here’s what to expect as vaccine eligibility opens up.

Who’s eligible?

San Joaquin county is vaccinating people 50 years or older regardless of their occupation. People who are 16 and older but have medical conditions, disabilities, illness, living spaces, or work environments that are considered high risk can also be vaccinated.

People between 16 and 50 years old will have to wait until April 15 to be eligible if they don’t meet the certain factors.

More information on eligibility and high-risk factors can be found HERE.

What vaccine is available?

San Joaquin County has been getting shipments of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

According to the CDC, all vaccines are considered safe and effective. More information on the vaccines can be found at these links: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

Vaccinefinder.org is able to help you find specific vaccine’s in your area, but it is not used for appointments and can’t determine eligibility.

How to get a COVID vaccine from the county

San Joaquin County posts upcoming vaccination events on the SJready.org page. You can view that list by clicking HERE.

You can expect weekly updates to the page on Fridays.

Eligibility and appointments can be done through MyTurn.ca.gov.

A mass vaccination hub at the Stockton Arena is being delayed due to vaccine supply. Once up and running, it'll be able to delivery 5,400 vaccines a day, supply dependent.

Other providers

Safeway

For information, click HERE.

Save Mart

For more information, click HERE.

CVS

For more information, click HERE.

Walgreens

For more information, click HERE.

Rite Aid

For more information, click HERE.

Costco

Available in Lodi, Manteca, Tracy and Stockton

BJRX Retail Pharmacy

Check with your provider

Appointment availability through MyTurn.ca.gov.

Proveri Pharmacy Services

Check with your provider

Schedule an appointment HERE.

San Joaquin County Clinics

Call (209) 468-6820, Monday-Friday 7AM-7PM and Saturday 8:30am-12:30pm, to schedule an appointment. For more information, click HERE.

Adventist Health Lodi Memorial

For more information on scheduling an appointment, click HERE.

Community Medical Centers

Check with your provider

Call (209) 425-0007 for COVID-19 information, Monday-Friday 8AM-5PM.

Dignity Health Medical Foundation

Call (209) 475-5500 to schedule an appointment.

For more information, click HERE.

Golden Valley Health Centers

Check with your provider

For more information, click HERE.

Looking for an appointment with Kaiser or Sutter Health?

ABC10 reached out to both hospitals and the key theme is that demand will likely exceed supply for now. They'll both be following the state's guidelines for eligibility, meaning county residents over 16 won't be eligible until April 15.

Kaiser is reaching out to their age 50 and older patients and inform them on how to make an appointment. Sutter will also be notifying their patients as well.

Updates on vaccine eligibility can be found HERE for Kaiser and HERE for Sutter.

Getting tested after vaccination is still recommended

With more people getting vaccinated, health officials emphasize the importance of COVID testing. It’s tied into how counties will move into less restrictive reopening tiers.

Even if you are vaccinated, county officials recommend getting tested.

“Not only does testing help us open, but testing helps with prompt diagnosis, treatment, and isolation to protect others,” SJOES told ABC10. “Due to asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmissions and new strains or variants, testing individuals with and without symptoms is part of the pandemic control strategy.”