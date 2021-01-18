2,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses given out over weekend at San Joaquin County clinic

A test run for mass vaccination clinics was held at the San Joaquin County Agricultural Center, officials said.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Due in part to word of mouth, nearly 2,500 vaccine doses were given out over the weekend at a clinic in Stockton.

According to Shellie Lima, director of San Joaquin County Emergency Services, the clinic was originally set up for in-home support service healthcare providers.

On Saturday, the COVID-19 vaccination clinic gave out 924 doses, but by Sunday, Lima said the word about the clinic had gotten out and people started showing up for it.

As a result, Lima said the county decided to open up the clinic for people 65 and older. Sunday saw more than 1,600 doses given out.

The event was described as a test run to see how vaccine administration would go. Lima said this clinic will be a blueprint for other mass clinic moving forward in the county.

No other clinics like this one are scheduled for now.