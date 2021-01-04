How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Stanislaus County

Vaccine eligibility for county residents 16 and older opens up on April 1.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — On April 1, vaccine eligibility will increase in a big fashion for Stanislaus County.

County leaders are allowing any county resident 16 and older to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The decision jumps ahead of the state’s timeline for eligibility.

Kamlesh Kaur, a spokesperson for Stanislaus County public health, said the state allows provider discretion to vaccinate people in high-impact areas. They made the call to do so because 23 out of 24 zip codes in the county fall into that category.

Since Day 1, the county’s approach has been to get vaccines into people’s arms as fast as possible. With the eligibility pool opening up, here’s what to expect.

Who’s eligible

County residents who are 16 and older will be eligible for vaccination, regardless of their occupation.

Keep in mind that MyTurn.ca.gov might not be able to make appointments for people younger than 50 right away, but walk-in clinics should be able to accommodate them if there's an issue.

People who are 16 or older who reside in another county but work in Stanislaus County can also get vaccinated if they identify in the following sectors: Healthcare, Education and Childcare, Food and Agriculture, Emergency Services, Public Transit or Janitorial.

What vaccines are available?

Stanislaus County has been getting shipments of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

According to the CDC, all vaccines are considered safe and effective. More information on the vaccines can be found at these links: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

Where are the walk-in clinics?

The four main sites in the county include the Fitzpatrick Arena at Stanislaus State University in Turlock, Modesto Centre Plaza, Gladys Lemmons Senior Community Center in Oakdale and Hammon Senior Center in Patterson. These are the county’s four mass vaccination sites.

The sites operate until they run out of vaccines. Schedules are posted on the county website and the StanEmergency Facebook page.

Mobile clinics are also available but depend on the schedule, which can be viewed HERE.

Making an appointment

The following sites are providers in Stanislaus County and are administering vaccines by appointment.

Davita Kidney Care

By appointment only and serving new and existing dialysis patients only

More information, click HERE.

Elite Urgent Care

By appointment only

For more information, click HERE.

Familia Farmacia

By appointment only

For more information, click HERE.

Gill Pharmacy Waterford

By appointment only

For more information, call 209-874-8185.

Golden Valley Health Center

By Appointment only

For more information, click HERE.

Modern Urgent Care

By appointment only

For more information, click HERE.

Pioneer Drug

By appointment only

For more information, click HERE

Patterson Family Pharmacy

By appointment only

For more information, click HERE.

Pinnacle Health Center

By appointment only

For more information, click HERE.

Rogers Drug

By appointment only

For more information, click HERE.

Satellite Healthcare

By appointment only

Serving new and existing patients only

For more information, click HERE.

Save Mart

By appointment only

For more information, click HERE.

St. Luke’s Family Practice

By appointment only

For more information, click HERE.

United Ag

By appointment only

For more information, click HERE.

U.S. Renal Care

By appointment only

Serving new and existing dialysis patients only

For more information, click HERE.

OptumServe

Appointment only

Schedule through MyTurn.ca.gov

Other providers include:

You can also check the Stanislaus County website for newer providers by clicking HERE.

Looking for a Kaiser or Sutter appointment?

ABC10 reached out to both hospitals and the key theme is that demand will likely exceed supply for now. They'll both be following the state's guidelines for eligibility, meaning county residents over 16 won't be eligible until April 15.

Kaiser is reaching out to their age 50 and older patients and inform them on how to make an appointment. Sutter will also be notifying their patients as well.

Updates on vaccine eligibility can be found HERE for Kaiser and HERE for Sutter.

Getting tested after vaccination is still recommended

With more people getting vaccinated, health officials emphasize the importance of COVID testing. It’s tied into how counties will move into less restrictive reopening tiers.

Even if you are vaccinated, county officials recommend getting tested.

“It helps our community stop the spread and protect others when one is aware of their status,” Kaur said. “Individuals who are vaccinated should still watch out for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if they have been around someone who is sick. If one has symptoms of COVID-19, they should get tested and stay home and away from others.”

While testing will be a constant, there actually is more life after vaccination. For a list of what’s open to you after vaccination, click HERE to visit the CDC’s walkthrough.

