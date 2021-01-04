How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — On April 1, vaccine eligibility will increase in a big fashion for Stanislaus County.
County leaders are allowing any county resident 16 and older to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The decision jumps ahead of the state’s timeline for eligibility.
Kamlesh Kaur, a spokesperson for Stanislaus County public health, said the state allows provider discretion to vaccinate people in high-impact areas. They made the call to do so because 23 out of 24 zip codes in the county fall into that category.
Since Day 1, the county’s approach has been to get vaccines into people’s arms as fast as possible. With the eligibility pool opening up, here’s what to expect.
RELATED: 'Put COVID behind us' | Ceres fire chief, cancer survivor, hopes to end pandemic with vaccination
Who’s eligible
County residents who are 16 and older will be eligible for vaccination, regardless of their occupation.
Keep in mind that MyTurn.ca.gov might not be able to make appointments for people younger than 50 right away, but walk-in clinics should be able to accommodate them if there's an issue.
People who are 16 or older who reside in another county but work in Stanislaus County can also get vaccinated if they identify in the following sectors: Healthcare, Education and Childcare, Food and Agriculture, Emergency Services, Public Transit or Janitorial.
What vaccines are available?
Stanislaus County has been getting shipments of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
According to the CDC, all vaccines are considered safe and effective. More information on the vaccines can be found at these links: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.
Where are the walk-in clinics?
The four main sites in the county include the Fitzpatrick Arena at Stanislaus State University in Turlock, Modesto Centre Plaza, Gladys Lemmons Senior Community Center in Oakdale and Hammon Senior Center in Patterson. These are the county’s four mass vaccination sites.
The sites operate until they run out of vaccines. Schedules are posted on the county website and the StanEmergency Facebook page.
Mobile clinics are also available but depend on the schedule, which can be viewed HERE.
Making an appointment
The following sites are providers in Stanislaus County and are administering vaccines by appointment.
Davita Kidney Care
- By appointment only and serving new and existing dialysis patients only
- More information, click HERE.
Elite Urgent Care
Familia Farmacia
Gill Pharmacy Waterford
- By appointment only
- For more information, call 209-874-8185.
Golden Valley Health Center
- By Appointment only
- For more information, click HERE.
Modern Urgent Care
Pioneer Drug
- By appointment only
- For more information, click HERE
Patterson Family Pharmacy
Pinnacle Health Center
Rogers Drug
Satellite Healthcare
- By appointment only
- Serving new and existing patients only
- For more information, click HERE.
Save Mart
St. Luke’s Family Practice
United Ag
U.S. Renal Care
- By appointment only
- Serving new and existing dialysis patients only
- For more information, click HERE.
OptumServe
- Appointment only
- Schedule through MyTurn.ca.gov
Other providers include:
You can also check the Stanislaus County website for newer providers by clicking HERE.
Looking for a Kaiser or Sutter appointment?
ABC10 reached out to both hospitals and the key theme is that demand will likely exceed supply for now. They'll both be following the state's guidelines for eligibility, meaning county residents over 16 won't be eligible until April 15.
Kaiser is reaching out to their age 50 and older patients and inform them on how to make an appointment. Sutter will also be notifying their patients as well.
Getting tested after vaccination is still recommended
With more people getting vaccinated, health officials emphasize the importance of COVID testing. It’s tied into how counties will move into less restrictive reopening tiers.
Even if you are vaccinated, county officials recommend getting tested.
“It helps our community stop the spread and protect others when one is aware of their status,” Kaur said. “Individuals who are vaccinated should still watch out for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if they have been around someone who is sick. If one has symptoms of COVID-19, they should get tested and stay home and away from others.”
While testing will be a constant, there actually is more life after vaccination. For a list of what’s open to you after vaccination, click HERE to visit the CDC’s walkthrough.
WATCH ALSO: Stanislaus County opens vaccine eligibility to residents 16 years old and above this week