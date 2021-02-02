CVS to start offering COVID vaccine at 100 pharmacies across California

Modesto and Yuba City are just a couple of the cities throughout California where the 81,900 total doses will be distributed.

MODESTO, Calif. — CVS pharmacies across California will begin administering vaccinations starting on Thursday, Feb. 11.

According to a press release from the company, roughly 100 pharmacy locations, including Modesto and Yuba City, that will receive doses from a lot of about 81,900 total doses that will be distributed across all the participating CVS locations. The participating pharmacies are in Modesto, Agoura Hills, Bakersfield, Carmel, Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Clovis, Eureka, Huntington Beach, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Monterey, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, Sonoma, Sunnyvale, Ventura and Yuba City.

The press release went on to say it will expand the vaccinations to more pharmacies and locations as more vaccines become available.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient and familiar manner,” Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVS Health, said in the press release.

California is part of an 11 state rollout of the vaccines, taking place at about 335 CVS pharmacy locations across the country. The other states participating are Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

CVS said the eventual goal is to make vaccines available at locations across the country with the ability to administer 20-25 million doses per month.

How to register for a CVS COVID vaccination appointment

CVS is following California state guidelines on vaccinations, so vaccines will only be available to people who fall into the criteria to receive vaccinations right now. Current state criteria means that people over 65 and health care workers are eligible.

To signup for an appointment, people must register in advance on CVS' website or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Walk-in vaccine appointments will not be available. People can start booking appointments on Tuesday, Feb. 9, when stores receive their shipments of the vaccine.

To see if you meet the eligibility requirements and book an appointment through CVS, click HERE.