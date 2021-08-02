CVS to begin in-store vaccinations for COVID-19 this week at these California pharmacies

Appointments should begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, with pharmacies administering vaccines starting Thursday, Feb. 11.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — CVS Pharmacies across California will begin administering in-store vaccinations for COVID-19 this week, starting on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Last week, the company announced 335 CVS pharmacy locations across the country are taking part in the rollout. Roughly 100 cities in California, including Modesto and Yuba City, will receive doses from a lot of about 81,900 total that will be distributed across all the participating CVS locations.

California isn't the only state that will see this happen. CVS announces California is just one of 11 states taking part in its initial rollout. The company said the eventual goal is to make vaccines available at locations across the country with the ability to administer 20-25 million doses per month.

How to register for a CVS COVID vaccination appointment

CVS is following California state guidelines on vaccinations, so vaccines will only be available to people who fall into the criteria to receive vaccinations right now. Current state criteria means that people over 65 and health care workers are eligible.

To signup for an appointment, people must register in advance on CVS' website or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Walk-in vaccine appointments will not be available. People can start booking appointments on Tuesday, Feb. 9, when stores receive their shipments of the vaccine.

To see if you meet the eligibility requirements and book an appointment through CVS, click HERE.

