California launches digital tool giving residents access to their COVID-19 vaccine record

CALIFORNIA, USA — The California Department of Public Health and California Department of Technology announced a new digital COVID-19 vaccine record for Californians. The tool is an option for Californians who received a COVID-19 vaccination to access their record from the state’s immunization registry systems.

“While CDPH recommends that vaccinated Californians keep their paper CDC card in a safe and secure place, we recognize that some people might prefer an electronic version,” said California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan. “And if one of the state’s nearly 20 million vaccinated Californians misplaces their paper card, the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record provides a convenient backup.”

According to a press release, California’s Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record follows national standards for security and privacy, is built by the state, and provides Californians a way to view and save their vaccine record.

“We worked with CDPH, tech industry leaders, and consulted with California’s top businesses, service and event purveyors to create a system that works well for all sectors,” said Amy Tong, State CIO and Director of the California Department of Technology. “We achieved our goal to quickly produce an intuitive portal that offers Californians another way, and an easier way, to access their own COVID-19 immunization history.”

The record shows the same information as the paper CDC vaccine card: name, date of birth, date of vaccinations, and vaccine manufacturer. It also includes a QR code that makes these same details readable by a QR scanner.