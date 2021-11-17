Why one Galt parent supports COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students

One parent from Galt shared with ABC10 why they support California schools to require students to be fully vaccinated.

GALT, Calif. — Some Galt parents are speaking out in support of the Galt Unified School District requiring its students to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

This comes after some parents protested in California against their children being required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Martha Vielma told ABC10 she tested positive for COVID-19 before her children were vaccinated and still deals with some issues related to the illness. Now, she says all of her kids are vaccinated.

"None of them hesitated. They all knew that it was something that we needed to do," she said.

However, she says many other parents in Galt have fought back against students getting the shot.

"Unfortunately, here in Galt from the beginning, people fought back against the mandates," she said, referring also to mask mandates.

Vielma believes misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine is at the base of the hesitancy surrounding it.

"If you look at the history of vaccines, all vaccines were mandated shortly after they rolled out for a reason," Vielma said. "Because we need the mass population to have the vaccine in order for it to work."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 vaccine is a safe way to keep children and their family members from catching the coronavirus.

"We're hoping that now with this vaccine, just like the chickenpox vaccine puts an end to shingles in the future. We won't be dealing with all this long term COVID that, honestly, we don't know where it's going," Vielma said. "That alone is enough for the healthy human mind to get the vaccine so that nobody has to deal with long term effects."

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9