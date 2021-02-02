Idaho couple celebrates their 65th wedding anniversary by getting COVID-19 vaccine

Jerry will be 90 in June and Carol, his wife, will be 86 in April. They got their first dose of the vaccine Monday.

Monday was supposed to be the day the state of Idaho opened up access to the COVID-19 vaccine to those 65 and older.



Meaning more than 250,000 Idahoans were suddenly eligible and were supposed to have the option to sign up for shots beginning at 8 a.m.



But just like that morning in February every year when tens of thousands of runners sprint to their computers to fill the only 2,300 or so spots in the Race to Robie Creek that takes place every April, those appointments filled up fast. Too fast for some.



For example, according to St. Luke’s, 100,000 people tried to schedule through their website MyChart. And they only had 1,500 spots available. So, their system didn't handle that too well.



In fact, their phone system was shut down because of the call volume from people wanting to sign up but couldn't.



This is probably a good time in this story to point out the state of Idaho was supposed to be getting at least 20,950 doses of vaccine a week. At least that's the number we were told two weeks ago.



When we asked how many we actually are getting per week right now, we were told Idaho is receiving fewer than 25,000 doses per week from the federal government. More than we were expecting to get in mid-January, but not as many as we should be getting if we accounted for population.



Apparently, our allotment is based on the number of people who are 18 and older, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. And we have a lot of kids in this state...it seems.



So what we are actually getting is less than if it was relative to the total 1.8 million or so who live here.



And even at that rate, even at that "only those over 18 formula," we should be getting more than we are getting now. But fewer than 25,000 doses a week.



And if more than 100,000 try to sign up for the first week they are eligible, safe to say there won't be enough shots to go around.



Here's what you need to remember, though. Unlike the Race to Robie Creek, which only takes place once a year, there will be another race next week. Meaning, if you didn't make it in this week, they ask you to keep checking back periodically.



They say the best bet is to check back on Mondays when they have the most volume



And, yes, it's vitally important for a lot of people to get this vaccine. But health districts are requesting us to let the medically frail and very elderly get theirs first.



Jerry and Carol Larson would fall into that category -- the high end of the high-risk.



They would be our bright spot in all of this disappointment today because they got their first vaccine this morning.



Jerry will be 90 in June and Carol, his wife, will be 86 in April.



They told us they have been trying for weeks to get signed up to get a shot and kept running into snags. Either they didn't think it was their turn yet, or when they did try through Saint Alphonsus' website, they never got a call back about an appointment.



So Jerry called them last Thursday, which just happened to be their 65th wedding anniversary.



And they are so thankful, Mindy, who was helping them navigate this process, could give them something else to celebrate.



"Well, I said this is the best present we have ever had on an anniversary and I was almost crying because you know it's been almost a year with this COVID and it's been tough, especially on older people that can't get out and around and you know," Carol Larson said.



"Later on, this last weekend, she called and said, 'I got good news and bad news.' I said, ‘well what's the bad news?’ And she said, 'well, we're gonna run outta vaccine by the fifth. What's the good news?' She said, ‘we' re moving you up to 10:30 on Monday.'”

“So that was another blessing,” Carol said.

“So that's why we went this morning," Jerry said.



“So how does it feel now, I mean, it's been a matter of hours since you've had the shot, right?" asked Brian Holmes.



"Oh, we're feeling good,” replied Jerry.

“And my arm doesn't even hurt, nothing...hahah...no,” Carol said.

“It's just like a big load that's been lifted off,” Jerry said.

“It's like somebody took this heavy thing off my shoulders," Carol said. "We can see the light at the end of the tunnel you know and it was, I get emotional about it so I can't talk about it. hahaha."



"I have to say Jerry if a shot in the arm is the best anniversary present that Carol has ever received, that's not saying a lot about you...hahaha," said Brian.

‘Well it's still the best one...hahaha,” Jerry said. “She usually gets flowers but I have to say it probably beats anything I've ever given her."

Jerry and Carol said they went out for a Blizzard from Dairy Queen to mark their blue sapphire anniversary.

And they are booked for their second dose for Feb. 20.

Which brings us back to the issue with signing up for a shot.

Until Idaho gets an increase in supply, which is still fewer than 21,000 doses a week for the entire state, there's going to be a log jam to log in.

Health and Welfare tell us they are working with our federal partners to find out why we are not only not getting an increase in supply, but less that what we should be getting.

So there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

Their goal is to inoculate those most at risk first.

And they urge you to keep checking back with your health provider to find out about availability.

Monday's are best, when they have the most vaccine volume.

If we all take our time, we all should all be able to get over this Aldape Summit-like course we're on to get everyone who wants one...a shot.

Just like the Race to Robie, we'll get through it if we take it in segments.