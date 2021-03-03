Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in California

Following the authorization of the vaccine by Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup , the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is now approved for use.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada, following the authorization by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.

The authorization follows an initial authorization by the FDA and CDC.

The new Johnson & Johnson vaccine differs from the Pfizer and Moderna ones by only needing one dose instead of two, not as complex refrigeration and different technology.

"With the authorization of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, we now have three remarkable vaccines that offer 100 percent protection from death and hospitalizations," Newsom said in a statement. "We have administered 9.5 million vaccines in California thus far, and we're building a system that will allow us to vaccinate people as quickly as supply becomes available. There is truly light at the end of the tunnel.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine appears to be 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe cases of COVID-19, according to data from clinical trials, compared to about 95 percent for Moderna and Pfizer. Current data from vaccines available so far – Johnson & Johnson included – indicate all are virtually 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

Doctors say eligible people should not be picky about which vaccine they receive due to limited amounts at this time.

