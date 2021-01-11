Judge limits new California law protecting vaccination sites

The judge says the 30-foot limit in the law's definition of harassing is too restrictive. So he's barring the state from enforcing that portion of the law.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal judge has thrown out California’s new 30-foot buffer zone designed to restrict protests at coronavirus vaccination sites.

But U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd's ruling Saturday left in place other parts of a new state law despite arguments that it infringes on free speech.

The law that took effect Oct. 8 makes it illegal to come within 30 feet of someone at a vaccination site “for the purpose of obstructing, injuring, harassing, intimidating, or interfering with that person.”

The judge says the 30-foot limit in the law's definition of harassing is too restrictive. So he's barring the state from enforcing that portion of the law.

