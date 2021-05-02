Kaiser Permanente COVID-19 vaccinations severely hampered by limited supply, CEO says

Unless the current supply increases dramatically, it will take Kaiser nearly four and a half years to vaccinate all of its 9.3 million members.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Frustration is growing with California’s Kaiser Permanente and its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to patients.

Several people sent in questions to ABC10 about the problems they have had not just in trying to schedule a vaccination appointment, but also just reaching someone at the health care company who can tell them what’s going on and what they should do.

Kaiser Permanente CEO Greg Adams says the issue is with their vaccine supply. In a letter sent out to patients on Jan. 30, Adams said Kaiser has only received approximately 300,000 vaccine doses to date.

“We care for more than 9.3 million Californians — and we’ve received only a fraction of the vaccine needed to vaccinate our health care workers and our members,” Adams said in the email.

Maureen, an 82-year-old English ex-pat living in Galt, shared her frustration with Kaiser. She was diagnosed with cancer just before the pandemic began and was told by her doctor, even with treatment, she has five years to live at best.

She said she wants to live out those years as best as she can – spending that time with family like her children and grandchildren.

“[Kaiser] told me they are now starting to vaccinate people over 75 with pre-existing conditions, but they don’t know when they’ll have enough vaccine to get around to everyone. There is always this ‘but,’” she said.

Adams said that they are only receiving about 40,000 doses of the vaccine per week and that, due to federal law, they are not permitted to buy any additional vaccine directly from the manufacturers.

If that rate does not increase, it will take Kaiser nearly four and a half years to vaccinate all of its members.

Adding to the frustration, Maureen said was an email her husband received from the National Health Service (NHS) in Great Britain, saying his vaccine was ready. Her husband, who is also in his 80s, had received a blood treatment from a hospital in England while visiting his daughter a few years ago and apparently still had a chart on file.

Also because of the short supply, Kaiser decided to stick with the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in limiting the vaccine to health care workers and people 75 and older, even though the state expanded prioritization guidelines to include people 65 and older.

“We’re committed to vaccinating those over the age of 65 as soon as needed supply becomes available. And as supply increases, we’ll continue to expand priority groups to include additional age bands, risk factors, and occupations as directed by the state,” Adams wrote in the email.

It is a fact that has only added to Maureen’s exasperation, that different health care providers in the state are following different sets of rules.

“It sounds, if I may say, typically American. No coordination,” she said. “I cannot afford Kaiser to be messing us around. I only have five years to live.”

That frustration is not lost on Kaiser or its CEO, who had this sobering response to the current situation:

“The unfortunate reality is that the number of vaccine doses being produced and distributed is currently not enough to meet the need — and it will be several months before vaccine supply in the U.S. approaches what is required,” he said.

Fortunately, efforts are being made to address the state’s slow vaccine rollout – a problem that was acknowledged by State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan at a Community Vaccine Advisory Committee meeting on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Kaiser is pleading with its beleaguered members to be patient.

“We believe there will be an increase in supply in the coming weeks, and in anticipation of more vaccine, we’re prepared to open additional locations and use mobile clinics,” Adams wrote. “We’re also working in partnership with state and local government agencies and other health care providers and businesses to open high-volume COVID-19 vaccination hubs across the state.”

ABC10 reached out to Kaiser Permanente for a response to questions we've received from viewers about vaccines. Here is what they had to say:

Q: Why is it impossible for us to get the COVID vaccine from Kaiser Permanente? Why is Kaiser Permanente not getting enough vaccine?

A: “COVID-19 vaccine supply is currently very limited and unpredictable. We have been following the state’s vaccine prioritization, which required starting with vaccinating health care workers and staff in long term care facilities. While continuing to do that, as supplies allow, we are also focusing on vaccinating those 75 and older.

We understand and apologize for the frustration some of our members have encountered with availability of vaccination appointments.

What is limiting appointments is the very limited supply of vaccine California is receiving from the federal government. We are receiving a small supply of vaccine in comparison to our membership; we have received only enough to vaccinate 4.5% of our California members. Further, we are notified how much vaccine we will receive on a weekly basis with quantities varying each week, making it very difficult to confidently schedule appointments very far in advance.”

Q: Kaiser is giving shots to people 75 years and older but when will they be able to provide vaccine for the next criteria?

A: “Vaccine supplies continue to be unpredictable and fall short of what is needed. Kaiser Permanente is administering the vaccine we receive as fast as possible, in accordance with state guidelines, equitably and as vaccine supplies allow.

We actually lead the state in speed to administration of the vaccines we receive. Going forward, we will continue following state guidelines and prioritizing those patients who are at higher risk of clinical complications or exposure to COVID-19.

We are grateful for everyone’s patience as we anticipate additional vaccine deliveries over the coming weeks.

We will update the www.kp.org/covidvaccine website as new information becomes available.”

Q: If you are a member of Kaiser, can you go to Safeway or other pharmacies in your county to be vaccinated or must you go to Kaiser?

A: “Kaiser Permanente members can receive a vaccination from any approved vaccine provider, including Safeway or other pharmacies.”

Q: I am a health care worker but Kaiser said they are not making appointments and to call back in a few days. Their recording, however, says they are vaccinating health care workers?

A: “We are continuing to vaccinate health care workers, as supplies allow. For those eligible for a vaccination but not a [Kaiser] member, they can attain obtain an appointment, if available, and a medical record number by calling Kaiser Permanente member services at 866-454-8855.”

