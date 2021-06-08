COVID-19 vaccine trials for children as young as 5 years old coming to Sacramento

Kaiser Permanente Northern California says the pediatric trial sites are enrolling about 75 children between 5 and 11 years old.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kaiser Permanente announced Monday plans to expand its COVID-19 vaccine trials to include children as young as 5 years old.

According to a press release, the hospital system is conducting pediatric trials for the Pfizer vaccine in Oakland, Sacramento and Santa Clara. The trials are for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old.

Millions of adults and children as young as 12 years old have already received the COVID-19 vaccines. As of Monday, June 7, 303 million doses of the vaccine have been administered to Americans, with 140 million considered full vaccinated.

The pediatric trials are enrolling about 75 children. In the double-blind study, two-thirds of participants will get the vaccine while the remaining third get a placebo. During the trial, data researchers gather data on safety, immune response, and efficacy.

