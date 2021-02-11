Kids between 5-11 in California can now get a COVID-19 vaccine, passes Western states group approval

The Pfizer vaccine for children between 5 - 11 is one-third the dose used for those ages 12 and up.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In California, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for children between 5 - 11 years old.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup deemed the vaccine safe for California, Oregon, Washington and Nevada, the final move before needles go into the arms of young children.

Scavenger hunts and blow-up animals greeted children at some of California’s vaccination sites Wednesday, as children aged 5 to 11 got their first COVID-19 shots a day after the federal government approved kid-size doses. The state has an ambitious plan to offer coronavirus vaccinations to California’s 3.5 million children in that age group.

California plans to offer the vaccines in locations including school clinics, pharmacies, pediatrician offices and county-run vaccination sites. Many counties plan to launch mass vaccine clinics this weekend.

“This expanded eligibility for lifesaving vaccines moves us closer to ending the pandemic, which has taken a heavy toll on the well-being of our kids," Gov. Newsom said in a press release. "California is leading the nation in vaccinations, with 54 million administered and 87 percent of the eligible population having received at least one dose, and we’re moving swiftly to implement a robust and equitable vaccination program for 5-11-year-olds. I urge families to get the facts on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and take action to protect themselves and loved ones from COVID-19, especially as we head into the winter months.”

The FDA approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for 5 - 11 year old children on Friday, Oct. 29. That was followed by the CDC affirming that decision on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

