Los Rios Community College to require all employees, students be vaccinated

All students and staff who plan to be on district facilities will need to show proof they've received their first vaccine dose by Oct. 1, 2021.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Los Rios Community College District will require all students and staff to be vaccinated from COVID-19.

The move was approved Tuesday, Aug. 3, by the school's board of trustees. In a press release announcing the measure, the school cites the "new wave in this pandemic, with case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths all increasing in our region and throughout the country."

All students and staff who plan to be at district facilities will need to show proof they've received their first vaccine dose by Oct. 1, 2021. Masks will also be required for all students and staff in any indoor space, regardless of vaccination status.

"Exceptions will be granted for eligible documented medical conditions as well as narrowly defined and sincerely held religious beliefs," the press release says.

The district will assist students and staff with the vaccination process by offering on-site vaccination clinics, as well as by partnering with the Sacramento County Department of Public Health (CDPH), the federal vaccination rollout program, and Walgreens to "offer vaccines to all students and employees."

"Vaccinations are free, safe, and effective, and are the most important thing we can do to help end this pandemic," Los Rios Chancellor Brian King said in the press release.

