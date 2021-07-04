Mass vaccination site opens in Stockton | Need to Know

The site, which will be open seven days a week, is also utilizing remote video language interpreters for non-English speaking people who wish to get vaccinated.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A new mass vaccination site in San Joaquin County opened Wednesday, April 7.

The Kaiser Permanente-led vaccination site at the Stockton Arena expects to administer 5,400 doses per day and will utilize remote video language interpreters for non-English speaking people who wish to get vaccinated.

Here's what you need to know

Hasn't this been open for a while: The site was originally scheduled to open on March 30, but was delayed because it received fewer vaccine doses than anticipated from the state.

I don't have insurance, can I still get a vaccine? The Kaiser Permanente-led site is open to everyone, regardless of insurance.

Do I need an appointment? The mass vaccination clinic at the Stockton Arena is via appointment through California's MyTurn website. Appointments are available seven days a week, but dependent on vaccine supply.

I don't live or work in San Joaquin County. Can I still get a vaccine at the Stockton Arena? This site is open to San Joaquin County residents and anyone else in surrounding counties.

I have limited resources in regards to commuting. Is there local assistance that can help me get to the arena? San Joaquin Regional Transit District [RTD] has partnered with Kaiser Permanente to provide free rides to the Stockton Arena. The site is located along Route 40, accessible via any RTD route. To ride for free, you must show the bus operator your vaccine appointment. Uber and Lyft are also offering rides to those looking to get vaccinated, too.

Is parking available? Yes, and parking is free.

