Possible COVID-19 vaccine scams in Merced County

California officials said there should be no cost associated with getting the coronavirus vaccine.

MERCED, Calif. — Merced County officials reported the potential phishing scams regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, according to multiple reports.

Merced County says people posed as clinic workers and contacted Merced County residents offering COVID-19 vaccine shots for a $100 fee. After paying the fee, the victim was then referred to a vaccination clinic where no appointment exists.

According to the state of California, there is no cost associated with getting the coronavirus vaccine, whether you get it from the county, a hospital, or other entity. Merced County said there might be some administrative fees charged to health insurance, but no fees to get an appointment.

Merced County advised people to go by the information posted on the county website, reach out to their healthcare provider or get in contact with any established hospitals where vaccines are available.

Any other Merced County residents who received calls requiring payment for vaccination are urged to call the Merced County Sheriff to report it at (209) 385-7445 to help with their investigation.

Three million doses have been administered across California, and nearly 1.7 million doses are currently in the state and have yet to be administered.

Nearly all counties are currently vaccinating healthcare workers, people in long-term care facilities, and people over 65. Counties received the vaccine doses based on their population but only get a certain amount each week.

California created a tool called MyTurn to let people know when they can get the vaccine. However, the tool is only available to Los Angeles County and San Diego County residents. People in Northern California can still signup to eventually use the tool, but the state has not said it will be available to people outside of the two counties.