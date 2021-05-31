Newsom: 70% of California adults received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

According to the California Department of Public Health, about 64% of eligible Californians, including those ages 12-17, have received at least one dose.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a tweet that 70% of California adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of May 31.

"NEW: 70% of CA’s adult population has received at least one #COVID19 vaccine. The #CAComeback is here," Newsom's tweet said.

According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), nearly 64% of people across the state have received at least one dose. The CDPH numbers also include the people ages 12-17 that are eligible for the vaccine, which is why there is a discrepancy among their statistics and Newsom's.

In Sacramento County, at least 50% of all adults have received at least one dose.

Newsom's announcement comes less than a week after he revealed that anyone in California with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose is eligible to win up to $1.5 million in the state's "Vax for the Win" incentive program.

The #CAComeback is here. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 31, 2021

Any Californian aged 12 or older and has received at least one dose will be entered to win either $50,000 or $1.5 million. On Friday, June 4, 15 people will be selected to win $50,000 and another 15 will be selected on Friday, June 11. The big prize of $1.5 million will be given to 10 people on June 15.

California is currently averaging more than 160,000 doses per day.

