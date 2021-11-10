Gov. Newsom to push vaccines in Southern California swing

In a tweet on Tuesday, Newsom pointed out that coronavirus cases are beginning to rise as the winter months bring the possibility of more spreading of the virus.

Newsom has a full schedule again after after receding from public view for nearly two weeks. He said Tuesday that he canceled a trip to an international climate conference so he could take his kids trick-or-treating on Halloween. The governor said the demands of a pandemic, wildfires and campaigning to keep his job during a recall election had taken time away from his family.