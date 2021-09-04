How to get vaccinated in Northern California

All people 16 years old and above can get a vaccine starting Thursday, April 15.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will include all people 16 years old and above starting Thursday, April 15.

Here’s what to expect as vaccine eligibility opens up.

How to get a COVID vaccine from the county you live in

Each county has its own methods of getting people vaccinated. Many people will be able to schedule an appointment through MyTurn.ca.gov or by calling California's COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click on your county below to get more information on how to get the vaccine in your area:

Getting the vaccine from other providers

Vaccinefinder.org can help you find specific vaccine’s in your area. It can tell you what pharmacy has the vaccine in stock, but it is not used for appointments and can’t determine eligibility.

People can make appointments for many vaccination sites not connected to the county they live in through MyTurn.ca.gov or by calling California's COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Looking for an appointment with Kaiser Permanente or Sutter Health?

Both hospitals say, for now, the demand for vaccinations will likely exceed supply. They'll both be following the state's guidelines for eligibility, meaning eligibility opens to Californians 16 years old and above on Thursday, April 15.

Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health are both working to notify eligible patients within their network. Updates on vaccine availability at Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health facilities can be found on their respective websites.

People who are not Kaiser Permanente's members can call (866) 454-8855 to schedule an appointment.

Who’s eligible?

As of April 1, California is vaccinating people 50 years or older regardless of their occupation or ability. People who are 16 or older who have medical conditions, disabilities, illness, certain living arrangements, or work specific sectors are considered high risk can also get the COVID-19 vaccine.

People 16 years old and over will have to wait until April 15 to be eligible if they don’t meet certain factors.

According to the California Department of Public Health, regardless of a person's immigration status or insurance coverage, they will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine for free.

You can find more information on eligibility on the state's COVID-19 website.

What COVID-19 vaccines are available?

California has been getting shipments of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

All vaccines are considered safe and effective and meet the standards set by the FDA. But only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people aged 16 and 17.

Learn more about the vaccines by clicking the name of the vaccine manufacturer:

