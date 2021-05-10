Parents faced with decision to vaccinate their kids against COVID-19

Pfizer was given green light by the FDA to move forward with vaccinations for kids ages 12 to 15 on Monday.

With the Federal Drug Administration greenlighting the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15, more parents now have to decide whether or not to get their children vaccinated.

Jennifer Wright, from Manteca, got vaccinated about a month ago because she was afraid of contracting COVID-19 and passing it to here 66-year old mother.

"It wasn't too bad. Doesn't sound pleasant, but it wasn't terrible," Wright said.

Her mother is a cancer survivor.

Wright is also a mother of a 13-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son, but she is not ready to vaccinate her kids.

"If they got it, I feel they would make it through, but if they got the vaccine and something bad happened to them, I couldn't live with myself because I forced them to do it," she said.

While Wright's views are against vaccinating her children against COVID-19, her husband Chad insists his children get the shot.

"They're young. He wants to protect them," she said. "He just doesn't want anything to happen to his kids."

Health experts say that while there have been many more deaths with adults from COVID-19 than children, kids can still get the virus and transmit it to adults.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reported that a little more than one out of every five kids now make up all new weekly cases. Over 3.7 million kids have been diagnosed during the pandemic.

"There have been millions of doses of Pfizer that have been given in this country and other countries," Lynnan Svensson with the Sacramento County Public Health Department said. "It has proven to be a safe vaccine. And, but I do understand questioning and wanting to make the best decision for yourself and your family."

Svensson says parents who have questions should do their research on reputable websites and talk with trusted health professionals to get accurate information.

Wright says she will wait and see as more children get vaccinated. She and her husband will decide what is best for their kids.