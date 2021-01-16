Pay per shot? Healthcare workers at Oakdale Hospital getting $300 each to take COVID-19 vaccine

Only 40% initially signed up to be vaccinated, incentive program has pushed the sign-up past 50% and growing

OAKDALE, Calif. — Deborah Stuart, a 62-year old registered nurse, didn't hesitate when the COVID-19 vaccine became available at Oakdale's Oak Valley Hospital in December. She got her shot right away.

"I know people are afraid of the vaccine because it went through so fast. But, I have a brand new baby grandson. I have my other grandson, who I adore, who lives with me and his dad. I don't want to take COVID home to them," Stuart said.

Initially, the hospital CEO says only 40% signed up to be vaccinated. So, he offered an incentive of $300 each for his staff of 600 to take the shot. The CEO says he got the idea from another hospital in Texas.

But, is the incentive program working?

"We're really pleased [that] not only more people are signing up for the vaccine, but sometimes when you do two vaccines...a lot of times people don't show up for the second dose in the other programs and we're not seeing that at all," said John McCormick, CEO of Oak Valley Hospital.

And, what Stuart is seeing is the pandemic up close, firsthand. Thirteen years as a nurse, she works with COVID patients and has witnessed the agony and the need for the vaccine.

"There are all COVID patients now compared to the beginning. Some are very sick," Stuart said.

Stuart has already taken two doses of the vaccine and no side effects. Likewise, McCormick has taken both doses with no health issues.

With the $300 incentive, sign up for the shot now exceeds 50% and is growing.

Continue the conversation with Kurt on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10