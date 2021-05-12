Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available for 12 and older starting Thursday

Parents will be able to start booking appointments for their children who are at least 12-year-old for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Thursday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians who are 12 and older will be able to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday morning.

Childrens' parents or legal guardians will be able to schedule an appointment through the state's website MyTurn.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said communities could slow the spread of COVID-19 better with more people becoming vaccinated.

"Our efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of Californians are paying off, as we're now leading the country with over 32 million vaccines administered and some of the lowest positivity rates in the entire country."

U.S. health advisers endorsed Pfizer for children as young as 12 on Wednesday, saying the shots will allow them to attend summer camps and to assure a return to classrooms next year.

Side effects are the same as adults experience, mostly sore arms and flu-like fever, chills or aches that signal the immune system is revving up.

Where to get the COVID vaccine?

Ahead of state approval, many vaccine clinics offering Pfizer vaccinations to children 12 and up are beginning to pop up.

Solano County Public Health will be holding a vaccine clinic on May 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the second floor of Solano Town Center. It'll by Forever 21 near the food court. Walk-ins are welcome to the event. You also register HERE.

Yolo County will also be holding a drive-thru Pfizer clinic on May 16 at Harper Junior High in Davis from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is open to Yolo County students 12 and up. Sign-ups will be live on MyTurn.Ca.Gov on Thursday.

To stay up to date and find more information directly from a provider, you can visit the following links: