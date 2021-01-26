California State Senator slams reports that say Placer County death was related to COVID-19 vaccine

"This announcement will increase vaccine hesitancy and make it more difficult to achieve vaccination rates necessary to stop the pandemic," Dr. Richard Pan said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California State Senator and Pediatrician Dr. Richard Pan released a statement condemning reports that the COVID-19 vaccine was related to a Placer County death.

"Anti-vaccine extremists exaggerate and amplify serious events that occur after vaccination, falsely implicating vaccines when no causal evidence has been found, to increase anxiety about vaccination," Pan said in a statement.

He went on to say that when the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced that a person who had been previously infected with COVID died several hours after receiving the vaccine, it was in many headlines without proof that the vaccine was the cause of death.

Pan wants to make sure that people know the facts and not just read the headlines because they can be misinterpreted into scaring people away from the vaccine.

"Unfortunately, because many news outlets decided to lead with a headline that a person died after receiving the COVID vaccine, this announcement will increase vaccine hesitancy and make it more difficult to achieve vaccination rates necessary to stop the pandemic," he said.

He went on to mention that vaccines are being distributed to high-risk people, who have a higher chance of becoming sick or dying in general and it should not be assumed that the vaccine is the cause of death for people who end up dying after receiving the vaccine.

Pan said it is the responsibility of health officials and journalists to make sure these types of events are put into context as "likely chance events" and shouldn't worry people unless these investigations find a link to getting the vaccine.

"Every death is tragic," Pan said. "We can best remember the over 37,000 Californians who died of COVID by pledging to get the COVID vaccine when it is available so we can stop this deadly coronavirus and by not amplifying unwarranted anxiety about the vaccine."

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Health experts debate efficacy of 'double masking' to fight COVID variants