San Diego police officers, firefighter and other first responders protest vaccine mandate ahead of Dec. 1 deadline

Dec. 1 marks the deadline the city of San Diego set for all city employees - including police officers and firefighters - to be vaccinated.

SAN DIEGO — A rally got underway Friday afternoon in Balboa Park with a group of San Diego first responders and supporters protesting vaccine mandates. As of early evening, about 200 people were in attendance.

Dec. 1 marks the deadline the city of San Diego set for all city employees to be vaccinated. Any employee who does not get vaccinated and is not provided with an exemption will face termination of employment, according to the city.

“The way out of this pandemic is through vaccines – and the City of San Diego will lead by example,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. “With City employees regularly interacting with members of the public, this vaccination mandate takes on even more necessity – not only to protect the public but also to protect our city workers.”

According to the city’s latest numbers, 730 members of the police officers union and 152 members of the firefighters union are not fully vaccinated.

In a press release Friday, the city said that nearly 1,300 of its employees have been infected with COVID-19 leading to staffing challenges due to illness and exposure to those infected. It was also noted that as a result of rising positive COVID cases, the San Diego Police Department has had to suspend its police academy operations on two occasions and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department has had to temporarily close two fire academies saying at one point more than 30 SDFRD personnel were in isolation at one time due to positive COVID-19 tests.

ReOpen San Diego which organized the event said spouses of first responders were displaying work boots at the event at Balboa Park's Organ Pavillion to show "that they are holding the line.''

Protest underway against vaccine mandate for San Diego city employees: @CBS8 #VaccineMandate pic.twitter.com/C4xfxbmVfI — Richard Allyn (@RichardNews8) November 19, 2021