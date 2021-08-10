Sacramento school district proposes mandated vaccinations or testing for teachers

The proposal was provided to all teachers and all other labor partners as well.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A proposal from the Sacramento City Unified School District could see mandated COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for teachers and other staff.

The proposal was provided on Tuesday to the Sacramento City Teachers Association and to other labor groups.

Under the proposal, staff would have to provide proof of vaccination by Aug. 30. Otherwise, they'll be required to participate in a weekly COVID-19 testing program.

According to the proposal, anyone unvaccinated who doesn't get tested weekly would have a few more chances to get tested. However, if the trend continues, they could ultimately be placed on unpaid leave.

In the document, the district said it has provided 22,000 vaccinations and nearly 16,000 tests on site through their Get Vaccinated clinics.