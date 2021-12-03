Sacramento County family caregivers offered COVID-19 vaccine on a case by case

After hearing a woman's concerns of who would take care of her mother if she died from COVID-19, Sacramento County is now offering family caregivers the vaccine.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County is now offering family caregiving the COVID-19 vaccine on a case-by-case basis after hearing concerns from a woman who takes care of her elderly mother at home.

Dr. Olivia Kasirye, a Sacramento County Public health officer, told ABC10 the original focus was on licensed caregivers but then the county learned of Nancy Marciano.

Marciano says taking care of her mother is different from a professional caregiver because she has to work 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

Marciano's reached out to the county to see if she could get the vaccine after her mother got hers but was denied through an email. The county official told her they could add her name to a list but there was nothing available.

Marciano was afraid of what would happen to her mother if she died from the coronavirus.

"I almost immediately went into crisis mode because that just seemed preposterous," Marciano said.

Family caregivers who want to request the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.