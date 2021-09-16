Sacramento County to begin holding dual vaccine clinics offering COVID-19 and flu shots

This comes after the CDC put out updated guidance saying flu vaccines and COVID vaccines are now safe to be given at the same time.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County announced on Thursday that they plan to hold dual vaccine clinics for both COVID-19 and flu shots beginning next month.

This comes after the CDC put out updated guidance saying flu vaccines and COVID vaccines are now safe to be given at the same time.

"It is still a reality; it didn't go away," Dr. Thomas Hopkins, a Roseville internal medicine physician, said.

Dr. Hopkins says despite having COVID vaccines readily available, face covering mandates and social distancing, the flu did not go anywhere.

"In order to really protect yourself and to protect everyone else is to get both of those vaccines," he said.

That's why, starting next month, Sacramento County Public Health will be offering dual vaccine clinics, transforming their COVID-19 clinics to offer flu shots too.

"The goal would be if someone does come to a clinic and they are there for COVID, but realize they need to get a flu shot, we could do that. Or vice versa, they're there for flu and they want to take advantage of a COVID vaccine, they can do that as well," Sacramento County immunization program manager Rachel Allen said.

Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County Public Health Officer, said this shouldn't be ignored just because of the mild flu season the county had last year.

"Last year, we had a light season, and that's probably because of the measures we had in place where a lot of the places either had social distancing, masking or were actually not in operation. This time around, a lot of places are open, so it's very important we get that additional protection and get that flu shot," Dr. Kasirye said.

Dr. Hopkins says getting the flu shot is more important this year than ever before, because our hospitals are already overwhelmed with COVID patients.

"If you fail to do one versus the other, it lends ourselves to still having increased infections throughout the community, which will result in increased hospitalizations and death and really taxing our healthcare system," Hopkins said.

Because symptoms do have some overlap from COVID to flu, health officials still recommend getting tested, staying home and consulting with your primary care provider as the best course of action if you do start to experience any symptoms.

Flu shots are available now at local pharmacies and health care providers.

Sacramento County's dual vaccine clinics are expected to begin on Oct. 1.