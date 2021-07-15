x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vaccine

Sacramento County recommends those fully vaccinated wear masks indoors

“Our best protection against COVID-19 continues to be the vaccine," Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County is following the steps of Yolo County by suggesting people continue to wear masks indoors. 

In a press release, Sacramento County states its Public Health Officer strongly recommends vaccinated residents resume masking indoors because of the increases in COVID-19 case rates caused by the Delta variant.

“The drastic increase in cases is concerning – as is the number of people choosing not to get vaccinated,” Sacramento County Public Health Officer Olivia Kasirye said in a press release. “Our best protection against COVID-19 continues to be the vaccine. We urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves and their family and friends.”

Currently, Sacramento County has 47% of its residents are fully vaccinated. 

A day before Sacramento County's announcement, Yolo County also suggested to its vaccinated residents to mask up as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 Delta variant.

READ MORE FROM ABC10: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more from ABC10

Yolo County suggests masking up again indoors