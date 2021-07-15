Sacramento County recommends those fully vaccinated wear masks indoors

“Our best protection against COVID-19 continues to be the vaccine," Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County is following the steps of Yolo County by suggesting people continue to wear masks indoors.

In a press release, Sacramento County states its Public Health Officer strongly recommends vaccinated residents resume masking indoors because of the increases in COVID-19 case rates caused by the Delta variant.

“The drastic increase in cases is concerning – as is the number of people choosing not to get vaccinated,” Sacramento County Public Health Officer Olivia Kasirye said in a press release. “Our best protection against COVID-19 continues to be the vaccine. We urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves and their family and friends.”

Currently, Sacramento County has 47% of its residents are fully vaccinated.

A day before Sacramento County's announcement, Yolo County also suggested to its vaccinated residents to mask up as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 Delta variant.

