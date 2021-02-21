More Sacramento County vaccination clinics open up in communities for better accessibility

Sacramento area teachers and those who are older than 65 lined up, car bumper to bumper at COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the treatment.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Cars bumper to bumpers, and lines of people 65 and older and Sacramento area teachers, wrap around Del Campo High School as they wait to get their shot at the covid-19 vaccine.

Allison Brashear with UC Davis says it was a deliberate choice to have the vaccine site at the gymnasium of the school so that more people would be able to have access to the shot.

“It’s really geared to getting the vaccine out to the community that needs it and really bringing health out to the community,” Brashear said.

Brashear said 2,100 people signed up to receive the vaccine with 500 already got the shot so far.

Feiruz De La Vega works at Presentation School. She didn’t mind standing in the long lines if that meant being able to be part of history and the end of the pandemic.

“Believe in the science and believe in the people that are studying the solution for the pandemic,” De La Vega said.

The race to vaccinate continues not too far away a similar vaccine clinic is happening at Folsom High School and Dr. Kevin Mackey is one of the 80 physicians partnering with Sacramento county to get shots in people's arms in mass numbers

“We are going to be able to administer over 1100 vaccines in about five hours today. We give 55 injections every 15 minutes,” Mackey said.

750 of today’s vaccines will be given to Folsom Cordova Unified School District staff like Lynn Blodgett the assistant principal at Williamson Elementary school.

“I’m so excited to get my vaccination I’m ready to have life go back to normal,” Blodgett said.