New Sacramento County vaccine clinic at McClellan Park has appointments available

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A new Sacramento County vaccine clinic has about 1,000 first-dose appointments available this week.

A drive-thru site at 3144 Palm Street in McClellan Park opened last week just for Sacramento County residents ages 65 and older. It's run by the county's partner, Curative, which is administering Pfizer's vaccine. There are no walk-ups. Appointments must be made online first. It is free to qualified residents, regardless of immigration status or insurance coverage.

A county public health official told ABC10 it's been difficult to get the word out to the older age groups. Researchers at the Public Policy Institute of California say while the internet and social media are great communication tools for vaccine access, they don't tend to reach older Californians.

