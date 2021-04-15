Sac State opens vaccine clinic to students as administrators mull Fall 2021 return

"It’s a question that we’re really working on right now both at Sacramento State and throughout the CSU system," said Vice President for Student Affairs Ed Mills.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State on Thursday began providing students access to COVID-19 vaccines at its clinic as the state opened up eligibility to all residents age 16 and up.

For many students, it was the first time they ventured on campus for nearly a year.

"It's been rough," said dance and French major Melena Mahannah. "The biggest challenge is genuinely removing that in-person aspect. As a dance major, I'm always physically close."

At home, Mahannah has had to get used to dancing alone in her coursework, so returning to campus Thursday to get her first shot of the COVID vaccine was especially meaningful.

"I can remove the Zoom! Oh my gosh, dancing in a two-dimensional format is so challenging," Mahannah said.

Mahannah is one of about 300 people who can get a shot daily while supplies last at the Sac State vaccine clinic. But as the vaccines become even more available to college students at campuses around the country in the spring, university administrators are grappling with whether or not to require them for all students.

"It's a question that we're really working on right now both at Sacramento State and throughout the CSU system," said Vice President for Student Affairs Ed Mills. "Our chancellor, our president Robert Nelson, all the presidents are really talking through that to make decisions for the coming fall."

"I definitely think that it should be a requirement," said mechanical engineering major Miguel Merino, who transferred to Sac State last year before the pandemic hit.

"I think that it's important. I think that it should be recommended for sure, but necessary? I'm not sure," said Sac State business major Inelda Merino, who also happens to be Miguel's sister.

The Merino siblings didn't hesitate when they received an email Thursday morning informing them that it was their turn to get the shot. Neither did Mahannah.

"I’m excited to dance again and be like, 'You’re vaccinated, I’m vaccinated!'" Mahannah said.

Continue the conversation with Luke on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10

A local doctor breaks down the safety of the vaccine as some people express concern amid J&J doses pause.