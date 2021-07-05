Sacramento region zip codes are falling behind state in vaccination efforts

More than 70 zip codes within the greater Sacramento region have vaccinated fewer than 30% of its population over 16.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the California Department of Public Health, California has fully vaccinated roughly 42% of its population 16 and older.

Yet, according to the department, multiple zip codes within the Sacramento region fall behind in fully vaccinated people 16 and older, including several zip codes, with less than 30% of its population vaccinated, which is behind the state's 42%.

Meadowview resident Wayne Hill is still certain that they do not want to choose to get the vaccine.

“I don’t feel it’s necessary for me,” Hill said. “I don’t feel I’m putting anyone at risk, especially myself. So, let that be my choice. And don’t try to impose your views on me.”

Hill said good genes and his strong immune system are reasons he doesn't need the coronavirus vaccine. Hill lives in Meadowview, where 28% of its population, older than 16, are vaccinated.

Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said misinformation and hesitancy to get vaccinated continues to exist within communities of color and zip codes where fewer people are vaccinated.

"It's really important for us to work with our community-based agency partners in being able to address some of that," Kasirye said.

This is why Kasirye's department and other counties have moved from running mass vaccination sites to focusing county resources on community vaccinations.

A community pop-up vaccination site that has become a staple in the vaccination efforts in Meadowview is the Sam & Bonnie Pannell Community Center at 2450 Meadowview Rd.

Sacramento City Councilmember Mai Vang said community vaccination clinics help bring access to communities struggling with more coronavirus cases like the 95832 zip code of Meadowview.

“This is one piece of it, but we’ve got to meet people where they’re at,” Vang said. "I would love to go out into the neighborhoods, knock on doors and bring the vaccines to them.”

Not only are community advocates and local officials trying to get people within the community vaccinated. Nan Jameson, another Meadowview resident, said she also tries to persuade her family members to get vaccinated.

“But to me, COVID is different,” Jameson said. “You’re not only protecting yourself; you’re protecting your family. And further, protecting the community.”

Sacramento County Public Health is trying to bring in more community locations and do more outreach. County spokesperson Mike Nguy said the multi-pronged approach they are attempting would hopefully increase vaccinations in zip codes greatly affected by the pandemic.

"I don't think there's one answer, or else we would not be in this position right," Nguy said.

A full list of Sacramento region zip codes below 30% of people fully vaccinated

The California Department of Public Health releases data weekly to show how zip codes perform in their vaccination efforts. Below is the most recent data, updated on May 4, showing which zip codes have fully vaccinated below 30% of their population over 16.

Sacramento County zip codes

95843 - 28% fully vaccinated

95832 - 28%

95610 - 27%

95824 - 27%

95841 - 26%

95626 - 25%

95838 - 23%

95815 - 23%

95673 - 23%

95842 - 22%

95660 - 19%

San Joaquin County Zip Codes

95240 - 28% fully vaccinated

95207 - 28%

95215 - 27%

95220 - 27%

95203 - 27%

95210 - 27%

95205 - 26%

95686 - 26%

95202 - 23%

95231 - 21%

Stanislaus County Zip Codes

95316 - 29% fully vaccinated

95358 - 29%

95351 - 28%

95386 - 27%

95323 - 26%

95385 - 23%

Solano County Zip Code

94535 - 7% fully vaccinated*

*This zip code's data may be incomplete, according to Solano County Public Health Department.

Placer County Zip Codes

95681 - 29% fully vaccinated

95714 - 28%

95701 - 25%

96143 - 24%

95631 - 24%

95713 - 22%

Yolo County Zip Codes

95607 - 29% fully vaccinated

95653 - 29%

95605 - 28%

El Dorado County Zip Codes

95664 - 29% fully vaccinated

95633 - 27%

95684 - 26%

95634 - 25%

96150 - 23%

95636 - 20%

Sutter County Zip Codes

95982 - 29% fully vaccinated

95957 - 28%

95659 - 26%

Nevada County Zip Codes

95975 - 29% fully vaccinated

95977 - 27%

96111 - 26%

Yuba County Zip Codes

95961 - 26% fully vaccinated

95901 - 26%

95918 - 26%

95692 - 22%

95903 - 7%

Tuolumne County Zip Codes

95346 - 28% fully vaccinated

95379 - 25%

95329 - 25%

95327 - 25%

Calaveras County Zip Codes

95249 - 26% fully vaccinated

95252 - 23%

95254 - 18%

Amador County Zip Codes

95640 - 24% fully vaccinated

95675 - 19%

Colusa County Zip Codes

95955 - 26% fully vaccinated

95070 - 26%

Plumas County Zip Codes

96137 - 27% fully vaccinated

96105 - 17%

96129 - 16%

Sierra County Zip Code

95922 - 21% fully vaccinated