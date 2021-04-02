11 Safeway pharmacies taking appointments in Sacramento County for COVID-19 vaccine

The county's vaccination website added 11 Safeway pharmacies to their list of places to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County added 11 more options to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment to their website.

However, it still might be a challenge to make an appointment. The Safeway vaccinations will only be offered when they're available.

"Due to limited vaccine supply, the appointments fill quickly. Also, at this time, providers are being provided the amount of doses they will have for only the upcoming week – therefore, a limited timeframe can be offered for available appointments," Brenda Bongiorno, spokesperson for Sacramento County, said.

Sacramento County began signs ups for the coronavirus vaccine at the beginning of February for people 65 years old and above. The move translates to opening up the vaccination pool for nearly 200,000 seniors, but vaccine availability means finding an open appointment slot might take some time.

The Safeway pharmacies offering the vaccine are in Fair Oaks, Sacramento, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Folsom, and Citrus Heights. The full list with appointment links is available HERE. Photo ID, including age verification, will be needed for the appointment. Anyone who doesn't meet the criteria will not be vaccinated and will have their appointment canceled.

More information, along with additional dates and times for appointments when they become available, can be found on the county website.

