San Diego Unified School board votes to require vaccinations for eligible students and staff

The board accepted two recommendations that will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for eligible staff and students. San Diego Unified has about 120,000 students.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Unified Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with plans to make vaccinations mandatory for all eligible students and district employees.

The decision came amid controversy with dozen rallying before the meeting against the mandates.

With the plan passing, the district joins school districts in Los Angeles and Oakland which have already implemented vaccine mandates.

The first recommendation passed includes a mandate that all school employees, partners, contractors and other adults that work in direct contact with students and employees on school properties be fully vaccinated before December 20, 2021.

The second accepted recommendation is a Vaccination Roadmap, "a staggered approach to have all eligible students vaccinated against COVID-19, as a condition of attending in-person learning." The specific timeline for age groups will be aligned with full FDA approval.

Amid controversy, the San Diego Unified school board votes unanimously to mandate the Covid vaccine for all eligible students (age 16 and over) and district employees: @CBS8 #VaccineMandate #VaccineMandates #vaccine pic.twitter.com/N34wK9FBBa — Richard Allyn (@RichardNews8) September 29, 2021

According to an email sent out by the district to families, "about 65% of all eligible students and 80% of eligible employees are already at least partially vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to the San Diego County Immunization Registry."

The president of the school board said prior to the vote he heard both sides of the debate on whether or not to implement a vaccine mandate. On the eve of the vote, he said the board would do what they believe is safest for the students and staff members.

“How do we keep our students and our staff safe? And by the way, how do we keep our students and staff at school? It’s just not a good situation to have the instability of having to send people home to quarantine,” said Richard Barrera, Board President for San Diego Unified School District.

Under the plan, the district will still require mandatory testing for all unvaccinated students until their age group receives full FDA approval.

Los Angeles Unified has about 600,000 students and is the largest public school district in California. San Diego Unified has about 120,000 students.