San Francisco eases mask rule, official says LA not ready

San Francisco health officials say that the city’s rapidly dropping case rates will allow the lifting of some indoor mask mandates starting Feb. 1

SAN FRANCISCO — COVID-19 case numbers are on the decrease in Los Angeles County but a top health official says it’s too soon to consider relaxing mask and vaccination requirements in LA — as San Francisco plans to do next week.

LA County reported just over 26,000 new coronavirus cases, down over the past two weeks from about 46,000, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic. Health director Barbara Ferrer says LA County has likely passed the peak of omicron transmission.

San Francisco health officials say that the city’s rapidly dropping case rates will allow the lifting of some indoor mask mandates starting Feb. 1. According to ABC7, starting Feb. 1, people can remove masks indoor places like gyms or offices if a there's 100% vaccination rate and boosters are current. Marin County and Sonoma County are also updating their health guidelines, as well.

San Francisco is reinstating the mask exemption that was in place under state law – before the Omicron surge. Starting Feb. 1, masks may be removed indoors for offices, gyms and other settings with 100% full vaccination and up to date booster shots when eligible. https://t.co/s24fg3P6oJ — London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 27, 2022

