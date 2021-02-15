San Joaquin County school employees to get Pfizer vaccine in coming weeks

A letter from the San Joaquin County Office of Education said that vaccinations for school employees could be taking place in February and March.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Vaccinations for school employees are expected to take place near the end of February and beginning of March, according to the San Joaquin County Office of Education (SJCOE).

In a letter to all district, private and charter schools in the county, Jane Steinkamp, assistant superintendent of Educational Services, said vaccination clinics will be held for school employees in February and March.

"As educators, it is our goal that all classrooms in the county will be able to open to provide in-person instruction," Steinkamp said in the letter. "With every vaccine administered to a school employee, we move closer to that goal."

Clinics will be held on their Stockton campus at the Wentworth Education Center and will be open to both public and private school employees in the county. However, only pre-registered and pre-scheduled school employees will get vaccinated on the designated vaccination days.

Vaccine will be distributed in priority order based on age and will begin with the oldest group of employees. Employees will be separated into age groups with email invitations going out for each group until appointments are filled.

Scheduling for the clinics will depend on vaccine availability.